Police issue Silver Alert for missing Rochester man

Posted 10:05 am, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:15AM, October 3, 2018

Rodney Howard

ROCHESTER, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Rochester man.

Rodney Howard, 78, was last seen Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 2:30 am in Rochester, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 298 pounds, and he has brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a red 2013 Ford Escape with Indiana plate RKM370.

If you have any information on Rodney Howard, contact the Rochester Police Department at 574-223-3313 or 911.

