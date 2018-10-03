Not Picasso? Not a problem: Pottery by You and More brings creative fun to Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Have you ever wanted to do something different for a date night or birthday party?

At Pottery by You and More (located in an unassuming strip mall at 2280 W. 86th Street near the intersection of Township Line Road) you can do just that. Here, you don’t need any artistic experience to create something that looks so nice; your friends would swear you bought it at Homegoods.

“I have no art background,” explained owner Rob Laux. “[I] sort of climbed the corporate ladder and wanted to have more fun in life so I decided to make a career change… and got in to doing this and it’s just been a blast ever since.”

And he’s been doing so since opening the studio in 2001. With an expansive 5,000 square foot space, Pottery by You is the state’s oldest and largest pottery studio, packed with endless creative options.

“We do four main different things,” explained Laux. “We do pottery painting. We also do glass fusing. We do candle making and we also do distressed wood sign painting.”

But this isn’t your typical pottery painting.

“We don’t paint just traditionally. We can if you want to paint traditionally but we also paint with bubbles and cobblestone and shaving cream and stickers and yarn, alcohol. All sorts of different techniques,” he said.

Laux also noted how popular the distressed wood signs are right now.

“We have a little over 100 of them that are ready. You just come in without any appointment and they’re ready to go at any time and then we have some others that you can custom and order in advance,” he said.

Another popular option is their custom candle pouring. Guests can choose from over 100 scents and combinations, colors and unique vessels.

“We have handmade vessels that we have made here as well as wine bottles that we have cut in different ways and whiskey bottles and different scotch bottles and things like that,” Laux said.

You don’t need an appointment and Laux said guests can come alone or with groups. But you can also opt book one of their two party rooms.

“We actually get more adult birthday parties and team building parties than we do kid parties. A lot of people think this is a place for kids’ parties but this is actually a place for adult parties as well,” he noted.

Plus, activities are suited for people of all ages.

“A lot of parents love coming in here with their kids. Grandparents love coming here with their grand kids because it’s such a fun environment, it’s something kids can do no matter what the project is, they can feel that they can accomplish something,” Laux said. “But then in the evening a lot of adults love leaving their kids at home with the babysitter and coming in just as a date night.”

If you aren’t the next Picasso– or even lack much artistic experience—don’t worry. Making projects like pottery painting and glass fusing easy and fun for anyone is what Pottery by You is all about.

“You don’t have to have any experience; you don’t have to have any artistic ability. Staff will walk you through step by step what you need to do. They’ll help you with the different techniques,” said Laux. “So you don’t have to worry about thinking,”Oh I don’t know about this, I’ve never done that before,’ because staff will take care of all of that.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Pottery by You & More:

Owner Rob Laux suggests factoring in about 1.5-2 hours when you come in to do a project. Prices are based on the project itself, rather than by the hour. On average, most projects cost $20-$25.

Looking to decorate for the holidays? Pottery by You has already begun setting out some of their holiday themed crafts. So you can work on a Halloween or even Christmas themed craft and it could be fired in their kiln and ready just in time for holiday decorating or gift-giving.

Whether you’re coming alone or with a group, Laux suggests factoring in about 1.5 to 2 hours to complete your project.

“On your first visit, it’s a good idea to give yourself a little extra time just to walk around because a lot of times people come in even if they haven’t been here in a while, they’ll come in with a plan and they’re like ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was an option,” he said. “So they have to look around a little bit longer before they make their decision.”

For more info on Pottery by You & More, check out their official website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook or Instagram.

