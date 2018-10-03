MLB gives Cubs’ Russell 40-game ban under domestic violence policy

Posted 4:51 pm, October 3, 2018, by

Courtesy Getty Images

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell has accepted a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the ban in a statement Wednesday. MLB had been investigating domestic violence allegations against Russell made by his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy. Russell had denied the accusations, which Reidy detailed in a blog post in September.

Russell’s unpaid suspension includes the 11 regular-season games he missed after being placed on administrative leave Sept. 21. Russell will be eligible to return on May 3 against St. Louis, barring any postponements, and he will not appeal the suspension. He will also participate in an evaluation and treatment program.

The Cubs’ season ended Tuesday with a 2-1, 13-inning defeat to the Colorado Rockies in the NL wild-card game. Russell was not active for the game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.