Judge: Police dog attack didn’t violate pregnant Indianapolis woman’s rights

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge says a police dog attack that severely wounded a pregnant Indianapolis woman didn’t violate her constitutional rights because she wasn’t the dog’s intended target.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt’s ruling says Mara Mancini was an “unintended bystander” in the July 2015 attack and that no force was intentionally directed at her.

The dog was pursuing a male suspect when it attacked Mancini on her front porch. She sued the city of Indianapolis and its police department, claiming the attack when she was seven months pregnant left her with severe bite wounds and violated her constitutional liberties.

Mancini’s attorney tells The Indianapolis Star she’ll likely have to declare bankruptcy to pay medical bills without the city or its police department being held responsible for the attack.