IU police investigating rape reported on Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A person was allegedly raped at an Indiana University dorm in Bloomington over the weekend.

IU police say the sexual assault was reported at about 12:53 a.m. Wednesday and it allegedly happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect met the victim on campus Friday evening and later performed non-consensual sexual acts on the victim while inside a McNutt Quadrangle dorm room.

Police say neither the victim nor suspect is affiliated with the university.

The suspect’s identity is known to IU police, but the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

The university wants to remind the community that sexual assault can happen to anyone.

“Each member of the IU Bloomington community shares in the responsibility to create and maintain a safe and respectful environment for all individuals,” said the school. “You can help reduce the risk of sexual assault by watching out for the safety of others.”

