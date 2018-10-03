× ISTEP scores for every Indiana school district released

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Education released the 2018 ISTEP results on Wednesday.

You can click here to see how your child’s school district performed.

Altogether, ISTEP+ assesses English/Language Arts, Mathematics in grades 3-8 and 10, Science in grades 4, 6, and 10, and Social Studies in grades 5 and 7. For the Spring 2018 ISTEP+ assessment, corporations and schools were expected to transition to online assessments as the primary delivery mode.

“ISTEP+ is one of the many tools Indiana uses to measure student achievement and this year’s results indicate we are moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. “Indiana’s classrooms are full of dedicated educators who spend each day preparing our children for academic success, and I am grateful for their hard work.”

In total, 2.6 million assessments were given successfully online across all grades and content areas.

Indiana continues the transition in 2018-2019 to ILEARN, delivering computer adaptive components in grades 3-8.

ILEARN assesses the same Indiana Academic Standards as ISTEP+, but educators reframed content priorities and item presentation to ensure each item solicits evidence of proficiency based on the Indiana Academic Standards.