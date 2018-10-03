For your money, a person's life can be greatly impacted by the financial goals they establish for themselves. If you are happy with just getting by, likely that will be all you ever accomplish. Our our financial expert, Andy Mattingly is joining us today to talk about why setting financial goals in four areas is the key improving our financial welling.
Important financial goals to achieve
-
Don’t overpay for some of lifes common expenses
-
Don’t take all advice literally
-
Are you truly financially prepared
-
Money tips for your college student
-
Avoiding money issues in relationships
-
-
Save money on everyday expenses
-
Franklin College receives $2M super endowment gift, their largest donation in recent years
-
Retirement planning for everyone
-
Achieving Your Dream Retirement
-
Adam Vinatieri’s Mount Rushmore (plus 1) of Field Goals
-
-
Colleges offer income share agreements instead of loans
-
Pay up for profanity? You could get a ticket for swearing in Myrtle Beach
-
Colts’ notebook: Frank Reich aspired to be a head coach, and Philly experience helped