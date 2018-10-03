IFD spends over an hour working to extinguish semi fire that shut down I-70

Posted 4:43 am, October 3, 2018, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Explosions rocked part of I-70, causing a major interstate shutdown on Indy’s near east side Wednesday morning.

The semi-truck fire began shortly before 2 a.m. on EB I-70 at mile marker 85.1.

Two people were in the semi when they heard a pop and several explosions. That’s when they noticed intense flames.

Thankfully, both people were able to get out safely. The driver even had time to unhook his cab from the rest of the trailer.

But the flames proved to be a challenge for fire crews. There are no hydrants on the interstate, so they had to bring engines in for water. It took fire crews more than an hour to extinguish them.

They used over 200 gallons of water.

All lanes were shut down for about two hours, but the interstate is back open now.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.