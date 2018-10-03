× Franklin Community High School choir teacher accused of child seduction

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A teacher at Franklin Community High School was arrested and charged with child seduction.

Alex Brickens was taken into police custody on Tuesday, and he has since bonded out.

According to his biography on the FCHS Choirs website, Brickens has been teaching for five years. This is his first year at FCHS. He spent the previous four years at Center Grove Middle School Central.

According to Franklin Community Schools, Brickens was suspended immediately pending the investigation.

The school released the following statement on Wednesday:

“On Monday, Dr. Clendening was made aware of an allegation of misconduct by Alex Brickens, a teacher at Franklin Community High School. Brickens was suspended immediately, pending an investigation by the Franklin Police Department. FCS was made aware that he has been arrested.

As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority and steps are continually taken to protect them. Counseling services have been made available to students. As this matter is now under investigation by the Franklin Police Department, Franklin Community Schools is unable to comment further. “