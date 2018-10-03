× Fishers police warn of Instagram user contacting teen boys, making strange request

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Police Department is warning parents of an Instagram user contacting young boys and making strange requests.

Police said Wednesday that several parents have reported that a person, identifying himself as Tyler Schultz, has been requesting to be friends with their junior-high aged sons and asking them to send photos of their hands.

The police department says its intelligence unit and investigators assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were immediately notified. During their investigation, officers say they learned the name Tyler Schultz has more than 20 social media accounts using several variations of his name.

At this time, police say there is no evidence that a crime has been committed, but the activity reported is “very suspicious” and the department offered these safety tips for using social media: