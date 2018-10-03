Fallen firefighters will be remembered at annual reading of the names

Posted 10:33 am, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:39AM, October 3, 2018

Photo from the reading of the names in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Family, friends and fellow Hoosiers will honor firefighters killed in the line of duty with the 22nd annual reading of the names Wednesday morning.

The event is hosted by the Indianapolis Professional Firefighters Union Local 4116.

Firefighters will read off names of fallen Indiana firefighters, sounding a bell for each name.

The ceremony will also honor firefighter families, recognizing the sacrifices they make so their loved ones can keep our communities safe.

The event will take place at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Plaza on Massachusetts Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

