× Democrats and Republicans mobilizing upon Donnelly’s expected “no” vote for Kavanaugh

INDIANAPOLIS – The FBI is reportedly nearing the end of its investigation into allegations involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as Senate Republican leaders are still promising a confirmation vote this week.

Pressure from Indiana voters is also rising, targeting Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly who is facing re-election against Republican challenger Mike Braun.

Donnelly said in a statement he will vote “no” on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, citing “deep reservations about Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to this lifetime position.”

Braun said in an interview with CBS4 this week enthusiasm among some Republican voters has “just gone through the roof” after Donnelly’s announcement.

“Our small donors have increased,” Kyle Hupfer said, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party. “I was just told today 460 percent in average gift and numbers of gifts since that piece came out.”

Pressure is also growing from some Democratic voters.

“No to Kavanaugh!” a group chanted outside Donnelly’s downtown Indianapolis office Wednesday.

Several organizations, including Faith in Indiana, gathered to tell Donnelly to keep his word when a vote comes to the floor.

“I’m sure there’s pressure on both sides,” Laura Forbes said, with Women’s March Indiana. “I know a lot of people who have been contacting him over the last couple of weeks and couldn’t even get through.”

Donnelly’s office hasn’t responded to questions from CBS4 about whether he may change his mind given the pending outcome of the FBI investigation.

Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim tweeted this response Wednesday: