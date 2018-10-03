Colts rule 7 out for New England game, including Denzelle Good

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 05: Dwayne Allen #83 celebrates his second touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets with teammate Denzelle Good #71 of the Indianapolis Colts during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – So much for the intrigue regarding the Indianapolis Colts’ pre-game inactives for Thursday night’s meeting with the New England Patriots.

Wednesday’s injury/practice report eliminated any questions.

The Colts ruled seven players out, six with injuries. Starting right tackle Denzelle Good will miss the game to be with his family after his brother, Overton, was shot and killed Tuesday in South Carolina.

The injured Colts: Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton (hamstring/chest), Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle (hip), running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and cornerbacks Quincy Wilson (concussion) and Kenny Moore II (concussion).

As if those absentees aren’t concerning enough, several players are listed questionable. Chief among them are center Ryan Kelly (hand), rookie linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), cornerback Nate Hairston (ankle), safety Clayton Geathers (knee) and kicker Adam Vinatieri (groin).

Coach Frank Reich was so concerned with the physical status of his team that he took the extreme measure of not holding a full-scale practice leading up to the Patriots game. On-field work was limited to walk-throughs.

To help compensate for the loss of Hilton, the team added tight end Erik Swoope to the active roster from the practice squad. In 19 career games, Swoope has 17 receptions for 317 yards and one touchdown.

It will be interesting to see how the Colts compensate for Good’s absence. The likely scenario is for rookie guard Braden Smith to replace him in the starting lineup. Barring a roster move – the team has one spot open – the only other healthy offensive lineman is Mark Glowinski.

The situation would be eased if Castonzo made his first appearance of the season. He would return to left tackle and Le’Raven Clark could replace Good.

