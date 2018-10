Live video above:

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. – One of five law enforcement officers shot in South Carolina has died, WBTW reports.

The officers were reportedly shot during an active shooter situation in Florence County on Wednesday.

Three county deputies and two Florence city officers are among those wounded, according to WBTW.

Local emergency management officials say the active shooting situation is over and a suspect is in custody.

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

