× A few showers Thursday and a warm weekend ahead for central Indiana

Indianapolis reached a high in the mid-80s on Wednesday for the third day in a row. The average high temperature this time of year is 70 degrees and the record for 80 degree days in October is 14, set in 2010.

A cold front will move across the state Thursday morning and bring showers and storms. Rainfall amount will be under a quarter inch. Behind the front highs will be in the 70s Thursday.

Our 80-degree stretch will resume Friday and continue through the weekend. It will feel more like Summer than Fall. We’ll have near-record highs between 85 and 90, high humidity, and a daily chance for afternoon storms.

This has been a warm year so far.

October is off to a warm start.

Scattered storms are likely through Thursday morning.

Expect a cooler Thursday.

Highs will be above average this weekend.

Highs will be near 90 degrees Saturday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees Sunday.

Here are the record highs through the weekend.

Expect near record heat through the weekend.