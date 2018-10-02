× UPDATE: Noblesville police find two missing girls in Madison County

Update: The girls were found. We have removed their names from this article since they are juveniles.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Noblesville Police Department is asking the community for help finding two missing girls.

Police say an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were last seen in the 11000 block of SR 32 East getting into a beige or tan late model SUV or van.

The report was filed with police on Monday around 7 p.m.

The 11-year-old gir is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Victoria’s Secret “Pink” shirt with a peach sweatshirt, jean shorts and white Reebok shoes.

The 12-year-old girl is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 80 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants with pink and green flowers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 317-773-1300.

Noblesville police say they were not approved for an Amber Alert. It is unclear at this time whether they are runaways.