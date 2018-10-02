UPDATE: Noblesville police find two missing girls in Madison County

Posted 8:41 am, October 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:25AM, October 2, 2018

Stock image/Getty

Update: The girls were found. We have removed their names from this article since they are juveniles.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Noblesville Police Department is asking the community for help finding two missing girls.

Police say an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were last seen in the 11000 block of SR 32 East getting into a beige or tan late model SUV or van.

The report was filed with police on Monday around 7 p.m.

The 11-year-old gir is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Victoria’s Secret “Pink” shirt with a peach sweatshirt, jean shorts and white Reebok shoes.

The 12-year-old girl is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 80 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants with pink and green flowers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 317-773-1300.

Noblesville police say they were not approved for an Amber Alert. It is unclear at this time whether they are runaways.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.