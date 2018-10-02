Two vehicle accident closes part of State Road 44 east of I-65 Tuesday morning

FRANKLIN, Ind. –A two vehicle accident along State Road 44 east of I-65 in Franklin put both vehicles into a ditch and sent one person to the hospital just after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, one driver was traveling southbound on County Road 700 E when he approached the intersection of State Road 44. At the intersection he reported that he might have nosed his vehicle out a bit too much onto State Road 44 where it was struck by a cement truck traveling west bound on State Road 44.

The collision caused the car to spin out into a ditch while the cement truck attempting to stop after striking the car, over corrected and also landed on its side in the ditch.

The driver of the car was transported to Johnson County Hospital with a head injury, while the driver of the cement truck was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

State Road 44 was closed at that location for about 2 hours while crews had to bring in additional wreckers to upright and remove the truck from the ditch and nearby power lines.