Twenty One Pilots to perform in Indianapolis next summer

Posted 2:05 pm, October 2, 2018, by

GULF SHORES, AL - MAY 20: Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform at the Hangout Stage during 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 20, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Twenty One Pilots is coming to Indianapolis next summer.

The Grammy-winning band will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on June 29, 2019 at 7 p.m.

The Circle City show is part of the second leg of the band’s “Bandito Tour,” which was announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

The band’s members, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, are gearing up for the release of their new album “TRENCH,” which arrives worldwide this Friday, Oct. 5.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.