Truck flips on its roof during multi-vehicle crash in Lawrence

Posted 7:41 am, October 2, 2018, by , Updated at 07:56AM, October 2, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police say an aggressive driver caused a serious crash in Lawrence.

The three-car crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Lawrence.

A man was ejected from his car, but he was able to walk away from the scene. Police say he was taken to the hospital by a friend or family member.

Another driver had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

Southbound Pendleton Pike was closed at Franklin Road for some time while crews cleared the scene, but the road is back open.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.