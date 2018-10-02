Truck flips on its roof during multi-vehicle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police say an aggressive driver caused a serious crash in Lawrence.

The three-car crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Lawrence.

A man was ejected from his car, but he was able to walk away from the scene. Police say he was taken to the hospital by a friend or family member.

Another driver had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

Southbound Pendleton Pike was closed at Franklin Road for some time while crews cleared the scene, but the road is back open.