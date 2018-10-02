× Suspect arrested in 2017 murder on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2017 murder on the east side.

Demond Bender, 39, is accused of killing Philly Alexander, who was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of N. Rural St. on Oct. 12 of last year. He was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. Family says Alexander left behind two kids.

While investigating the case, detectives say they developed probable cause for the arrest of Bender for his alleged role in the murder. Bender allegedly lost his keys and had to abandon his car at the scene of the crime. That helped police quickly identify the suspected triggerman.

IMPD announced Tuesday that Demond Bender was apprehended by authorities in the Cleveland area. He’ll be extradited back to Indianapolis, where he’ll be charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

“This investigation is another testament to the dedication and commitment homicide detectives have in locating those responsible for the most serious of offenses, murder,” said IMPD in a press release. “Even though the year anniversary of this particular case was closing in, Mr. Alexander and his family had not been forgotten, and Bender was apprehended.”