× Plainfield High School student charged as an adult with 3 counts of rape

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A Plainfield High School student has been charged with three counts of rape, a level 3 felony.

According to court documents, 17-year-old Levi Stewart is being charged as an adult.

Police say they began investigating the case after a report was made at the high school on Aug. 20, accusing Stewart of “threatening, intimidating and harassing young female students in his classes to engage in sexual activity with him.” The incidents allegedly happened over the past year or year and a half.

The reports came to light after the school received an anonymous tip that a male student was going to fight Stewart because he was tired of the teen allegedly putting female students in fear so they would be forced into a sexual relationship with him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Stewart’s alleged victims were later interviewed at Susie’s Place or the Plainfield Police Department. While speaking with authorities, the affidavit says all of the girls claimed they were forced to perform sexual acts at Hummel Park on Center St.

During one of the alleged incidents, a victim says Stewart urged her to perform oral sex on him and when she said no, “he grabbed her and kissed her” and then began unbuttoning her pants. The victim says she pushed Stewart away, but he then pushed her down to his lap and told her “Do it. You’re already down there,” court documents say. She claims Stewart then “pushed her head until it was on his penis” and forced her to perform oral sex.

Another girl says Stewart forced her to perform sexual acts as well. During one incident, the victim claims Stewart forced his hands down her pants and touched her genitalia. She says when she told him he didn’t like it, he told her to “just loosen up.”

The victims also accused Steward of being “emotionally aggressive,” saying that if they didn’t perform the sexual acts, then he said that meant they didn’t love him.

Stewart is facing two counts of level 3 felony rape – forced oral sex and one count of level 3 felony rape – forced digital penetration.

Plainfield Schools issued this statement regarding Stewart’s arrest: