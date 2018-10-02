× Leo the Lion statue guards Bloomington Police Department

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – He silently guards the door at the Bloomington Police Department, too big to store in the evidence room. But if he could talk, Leo the Lion could solve his own mystery.

“We assume it belongs to someone, we’re just trying to figure out where,” said Bloomington Police Captain Steve Kellums.

Bloomington police took the lion statue into custody this weekend when officers saw he getting snuck into a garage in town. They say he’d obviously been “purr-loined”. All efforts to find his true owners proved unsuccessful, so investigators turned to social media.

“That’s one of the reasons we put it on our Facebook page. One, hopefully, we can return it to the owner. Otherwise, it’s just fun we put it out there,” said Kellums.

Conspiracy theories abound surrounding Leo’s “catnapping”. Most people were just “lion” about where he truly belongs.

But just look at that paint chipped fiberglass face, Leo has been on an exotic journey…or maybe he just lived on a miniature gold course that shut down. Either way, he will stay behind the fence at the Bloomington Police Station wearing an evidence tag and keeping his secrets to himself.

“We’ve had pretty good Facebook interaction with people wanting to adopt Leo, but right now we’re going to hold onto Leo until we can figure out if he belongs to somebody.”