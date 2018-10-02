Investigators work to identify human remains found by Wayne County farmer

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators are working to identify human remains discovered in a farm field in Hagerstown.

The skeletal remains were discovered by a farmer while he was harvesting his field on Monday.

A team of anthropologists from the University of Indianapolis will help with the investigation.

At this time, we don’t know how long the remains have been there or if any clothing was found that would help in the identification.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

