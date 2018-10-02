× Drive-by shooting in South Carolina kills brother of Colts player Denzelle Good

GAFFNEY, S.C. – The brother of Indianapolis Colts player Denzelle Good was killed in a drive-by shooting in South Carolina, according to WHNS.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said it happened along the 1200 block of Pleasant School Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the deceased as Overton Deshan Good, 23, of Pleasant School Road. Fowler said Good died after being shot in a drive-by shooting.

“Mr. Good and a friend were in the residence when gunfire erupted about 8:30 a.m. Multiple bullets struck the single wide mobile home, one of them striking the victim in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” Fowler said in a news release.

Family members confirmed to WHNS that Overton is the brother of Colts offensive tackle Denzelle Good. Both brothers played football at Gaffney High School.

The Colts told the Indy Star that Good missed the team’s walk-through on Tuesday for personal reasons and it remains uncertain if he will play Thursday night in New England.

The Colts issued this statement, expressing their condolences: