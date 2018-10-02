× Central Indiana will see scattered storms and warm temps this week

Indianapolis reached a high in the mid-80s on Tuesday.

The average high temperature this time of year is 71 degrees.

This will be a week of summer-like weather.

We’ll have near-record highs between 85 and 90, high humidity, and a daily chance for afternoon storms.

This has been a warm year so far.

We’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered storms Wednesday.

Scattered storms are likely through Thursday morning.

Highs will be above average this week.

Highs will be near 90 degrees Friday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees Saturday.

Here are the record highs for this week.

Expect near record heat this week.

Expect up to a half-inch of rain this week.