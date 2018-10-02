Amazon announces $15 minimum wage for all U.S. employees

Posted 10:28 am, October 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:29AM, October 2, 2018

Amazon says it is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all U.S. employees effective November 1.

The change applies to full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

Amazon says the $15 minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 Amazon employees, plus 100,000 seasonal workers.

Critics, including independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, have criticized the company for not paying workers enough.

"We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and CEO. "We're excited about this change and encourage our competitors and other large employers to join us."

The decision raises the stakes even further for Amazon's so-called HQ2 competition — its plan to create a second headquarters, with as many as 50,000 jobs. The company has named 20 cities as finalists, including Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Amazon said its public policy team will begin lobbying for an increase in the federal minimum wage, which has been $7.25 an hour since 2009.

"We intend to advocate for a minimum wage increase that will have a profound impact on the lives of tens of millions of people and families across this country," said Jay Carney, Amazon's senior vice president for global corporate affairs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.