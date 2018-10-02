× Plainfield student charged as adult with rape after threatening classmates into having sex, court docs say

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A Plainfield High School student has been charged with three counts of rape, a level 3 felony.

According to court documents, 17-year-old Levi Stewart is being charged as an adult.

Police say they began investigating the case after a report was made at the high school on Aug. 20, accusing Stewart of “threatening, intimidating and harassing young female students in his classes to engage in sexual activity with him.”

The incidents allegedly happened over the past year or year and a half.

The reports came to light after the school received an anonymous tip that a male student was going to fight Stewart because he was tired of the teen allegedly putting female students in fear so they would be forced into a sexual relationship with him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Stewart’s alleged victims were later interviewed at Susie’s Place or the Plainfield Police Department. While speaking with authorities, the affidavit says all of the girls claimed they were pressured into performing sexual acts at Hummel Park on Center St.

The victims also accused Steward of being “emotionally aggressive,” saying that if they didn’t perform the sexual acts, then he said that meant they didn’t love him.

The victims also accused Steward of being “emotionally aggressive,” saying that if they didn’t perform the sexual acts, then he said that meant they didn’t love him. One of girls said when Stewart told him no, he put his hands around her neck.

CBS4 has requested a mug shot of Stewart from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting to hear back.