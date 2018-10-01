× UPDATE: 13-year-old Noblesville runaway safely located, police say

UPDATE:

Police say the 13-year-old runaway has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Noblesville Police Department is seeking the community’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Police say 13-year-old was last seen at his family’s apartment on Gallant Fox Drive, which is located in the city’s Deer Chase Apartments. He reportedly left his home between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say the teen likes to hang out in the Deer Path neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 317-773-1300.

Editor’s note: The teen’s name and photo have been removed from this story to help protect his identity.