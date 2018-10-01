Teen calls 911 to report Muncie overdose, police credit her for saving a life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police are crediting a teenager for saving a woman’s life after she reportedly overdosed. Early Monday morning, Muncie police responded to the 1700 block of East 14th Street.

“When there are kids there, it totally throws a different swing at things. You take it home with you a little bit more,” said Jacob Massoth, officer with the Muncie Police Department.

Officers say two adults and two children were inside the apartment. A 15-year-old girl was the one who called 911.

“I’ve seen probably 200-250 overdoses and it was a bad one. She had been down for a while. I don’t think if we got there much later, she would’ve made it,” said Officer Massoth.

Police described Meghan Conn as “blue and completely unresponsive.” Officers used Narcan to revive her. Conn’s husband, Brandon Conn, allegedly told investigators she had used heroin. Officers believe he was high on some sort of drug too. Both were arrested.

According to the police report, “neither child was crying or appeared in fear; unfortunately, they appeared that they have seen this many times before.”

“They knew exactly what was going on. It’s a lot worse when there’s kids involved, and we hate that call,” said Officer Massoth.

Newly released numbers show Delaware County EMS is on pace to have roughly 300 less overdose calls this year. Much of the progress is credited to getting dealers off the streets, but situations like Monday morning’s show there’s still work to be done.

“We were going to four or five a night before. We’re going to four or five a week now. It’s cut a lot. Not as many people are dying which is obviously great, but there’s still a problem. We still need to fix it,” said Officer Massoth.

Officer Massoth is confident if it wasn’t for this brave teenager calling 911, Conn wouldn’t have survived.

“She deserves a lot of credit,” Officer Massoth said.

Meghan Conn declined CBS4’s jailhouse interview. Both Meghan and Brandon Conn are facing neglect charges.