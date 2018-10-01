Police want community’s help finding 13-year-old runaway from Noblesville

Posted 3:22 pm, October 1, 2018, by

Charles Reid

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Noblesville Police Department is seeking the community’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Police say 13-year-old Charles Reid was last seen at his family’s apartment on Gallant Fox Drive, which is located in the city’s Deer Chase Apartments. Reid reportedly left his home between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Reid is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say the teen likes to hang out in the Deer Path neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding Reid’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 317-773-1300.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.