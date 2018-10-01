Overdose calls declining in Delaware county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – “It started straight out with meth and marijuana," said Sherri Feuston. "I was doing basically anything I could inject or take."

Feuston has been struggling with addiction for the past four years. After overdosing multiple times, she came to the Surrender to Freedom event in Muncie to get help.

“It’s really important to me right now," Feuston said. "I have four kids who are relying on me. I'm taking care of my Mom… They need me.”

While local organizations were there to offer help, it was the county prosecutor that’s got them in the door.

“We have to start changing it up," said Chief Deputy Prosecutor of Delaware County Zach Craig. "We have to think outside the box."

Thinking outside of the box helped create the event called Surrender to Freedom, which Craig doesn't believe has ever been done before in the state. He’s offering people with low level warrants the chance to walk in, and walk out with a fresh slate.

“They would normally have to be looking over their shoulder and worried about having any kind of contact with law enforcement that might end in them being arrested," Craig said. "Now they won't have to worry about that, and hopefully they can take that freedom from that worry and actually start dealing with the underlying issue that has actually led to them having a criminal case to begin with.”

While Craig is waiving their warrants, Brian Bell and his organization Road to Redemption are on hand to talk about recovery.

"It's just amazing to know that people in the community realize that locking people up isn't the answer," Bell said. "If we can get people before they go back to prison or die, then we’re causing a healing for the whole family.”

This new way of policing also seems to be working. Craig says last year, county EMS responded to more than 800 overdose calls. However this year, they’re on pace to reach around 500 calls. While the number is still high, it’s progress.

“I think that tells us that whatever we’ve been doing over this last year, we need to continue doing that and build upon it," Craig said. "So that's what we're going to do and hopefully next year we see another big drop”

Craig says it's too early to know for sure, but he credits the decline to being harder on big dealers, along with the growing number of local groups like Road to Redemption. When they work together as a team, they can help those like Feuston turn over a new leaf.

"Recovery has always been a scary word for me," Feuston said. "But I think I’ll benefit from it. I think a lot of people will.”