Murder-suicide under investigation at west side apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The deaths of two adults on the west side of Indianapolis are being investigated as murder-suicide.

Police say they responded to the scene at Darby Court Apartments at about 8:30 p.m. Monday after a family member of the deceased requested a welfare check.

When first responders arrived, both victims, a male and a female, were found in an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a gun was used in the incident, but officers didn't provide additional details.

"Anytime you respond to a death investigation, homicide, murder it’s always sad because that’s someone’s family member, husband, wife whatever," said Capt. Karen Arnett. "It takes its toll on both the officers as well as the family it impacts."

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are speaking with family members and neighbors to determine what happened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.