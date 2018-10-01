Murder-suicide under investigation at west side apartment

Posted 10:31 pm, October 1, 2018, by , Updated at 10:52PM, October 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The deaths of two adults on the west side of Indianapolis are being investigated as murder-suicide.

Police say they responded to the scene at Darby Court Apartments at about 8:30 p.m. Monday after a family member of the deceased requested a welfare check.

When first responders arrived, both victims, a male and a female, were found in an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a gun was used in the incident, but officers didn't provide additional details.

"Anytime you respond to a death investigation, homicide, murder it’s always sad because that’s someone’s family member, husband, wife whatever," said Capt. Karen Arnett. "It takes its toll on both the officers as well as the family it impacts."

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are speaking with family members and neighbors to determine what happened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.