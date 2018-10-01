× Miami County drug raid leads to 10 arrests

PERU, Ind. – Ten people were arrested on drug-related charges during a raid in Miami County last week.

The Peru Police Department says the men and women were taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant was served at a home in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Peru.

Once inside the home, police say there was a great deal of evidence suggesting both the use and dealing of drugs, primarily crystal meth.

Officers found an unknown amount of drugs, syringes, paraphernalia, scales and packaging which police say indicated the intention to sell.

Police say law enforcement also found items indicative of drug use preparation, with people “preparing to inject drugs” in one room, Lieutenant Jeff Grant told the Peru Tribune.

The following people were arrested during the raid:

Melinda Millican, 36, Peru

Mollee Davis, 26, Peru

Charles Bowen, 23, Peru

Brandon Sickles-Decker, 22, Peru

Misty Galbrath, 38, Stockwell

Amber Turley, 38, Peru

Thomas Hightower, 59, Kokomo

Richard Auten, 60, Peru

Noah Thomas, 18, Clarksville

Samuel Davis, 50, homeless

The charges the suspects are facing vary and police say some of the arrestees also had outstanding warrants from other counties.

The raid was the result of a months-long investigation spearheaded by Peru police.