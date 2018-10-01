Long stretch of above average temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple foggy spots mainly south and west of Indy. The rest of us have just had a few patchy fog spots. Sunday felt warm with a high near 80 and we'll again be above average topping off at 82. Average high this time of the year is only 71! All week long we'll be ten plus degree above that. Great afternoon for a barbeque! I know I'm going to fire up my grill for dinner! It feels like summer, no doubt. We'll be partly to mostly cloudy tonight which will keep us fairly warm. Our low will be in the mid 60s which gives us a leg up for another warm day Tuesday. Small chance we see a stray shower Tuesday or Wednesday but the most widespread rain will be on Thursday. Some of that rain will linger into Friday. Despite the cloud cover we should stay above average the next seven days though I anticipate the high on Sunday to come down.