Health Department offering low-cost flu shots at various walk-in clinics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As flu season begins, the Marion County Public Health Department is offering low-cost flu vaccines at seven walk-in clinics this October.

The clinics are in addition to the flu shots available through the Health Department’s district health offices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the flu vaccine for everyone six months of age and older. A flu shot is especially important for pregnant women, people ages 65 and older, and anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease.

Flu shots offered by the Marion County Public Health Department are $20 for adults and children 2-18. The vaccine is free for children under two years old.

Special walk-in clinics in October are scheduled for the following locations and times:

Tuesday, Oct. 2 
Englewood Church and Daycare
57 N. Rural St.
4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 9
Old Bethel United Methodist Church
7995 E. 21st St.
9-11 a.m.

Southport United Methodist Church
1947 E. Southport Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon

Wednesday, Oct. 10
Chin Baptist Church
8528 Madison Ave.
9 a.m.-Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 16
Southport Presbyterian Church
7525 McFarland Blvd.
9 a.m.-Noon

Sunday, Oct. 21
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
6000 W. 34th St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25
Cathedral Kitchen
1350 N. Pennsylvania St.
9-11 a.m.

