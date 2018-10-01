Georgia high school football player dies after being injured during game

Posted 2:52 pm, October 1, 2018, by , Updated at 02:58PM, October 1, 2018

ZEBULON, Ga. – A Pike County High School football player who was injured during a game Friday night has passed away.

Dylan Thomas, a linebacker on the team, suffered a head injury during the game against Greenville High School.

He was airlifted from the field and taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where he passed away Sunday night.

Pike County High School, located in Zebulon, GA, is about an hour south of Atlanta.

Thomas’ friends and family gathered on the high school football field on Sunday as a show of support. A donation page has been set up on Facebook to assist the family.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

