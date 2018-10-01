× Enjoy live music with your furry friends at Indiana’s largest pet friendly music festival

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — It’s the best of both worlds for dog lovers and music lovers!

Woofstock, Indiana’s largest pet friendly music festival, returns for the 10th year next Saturday, presented by the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County’s Megan Bousley, and four-legged friend Henry, talk about Woofstock and how the festival will feature dozens of vendors, activities for kids and canines, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, wine, and more while helping raise money for thousands of abused and neglected animals.

Woofstock is Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Noblesville.