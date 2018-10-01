LIVESTREAM: President Trump makes announcement on trade deal replacing NAFTA

Dozens of marchers protest insulin prices, ask for transparency from Eli Lilly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – People suffering from Type 1 diabetes protested the skyrocketing prices of insulin on Sunday.

More than 100 people marched outside Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.

The demonstrators said they want drug manufacturers to be more transparent about how much they`re charging and profiting off of insulin.

The group points to the increasing cost for patients, saying it’s prompted some to make tough decisions.

Nicole Smith-Holt`s son couldn`t afford his medication, and he died when he wasn`t able to get the insulin he needed.

The drug was originally designed in the 1920’s to be accessible to all.

More than a quarter of people with Type 1 diabetes say they can’t afford the medication.

This is the second “insulin for all” protest in front of Eli Lilly. After the last one, the company created a diabetes helpline.

But advocates say the company has done nothing to lower prices or disclose the costs and profits from the drug.

