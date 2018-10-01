× A taste of Summer in October for Central Indiana

October is typically the month when our weather starts to feel like fall, but we will have wait at least a week for that change to begin. The average high temperature this time of year is 71 degrees.

This will be a week of summer-like weather. We’ll have highs between 85 and 90, high humidity, and a daily chance for afternoon storms.

We lose ove an hour of daylight during October.

We’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered storms Tuesday.

We’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered storms Wednesday.

Scattered storms are likely through Thursday morning.

Highs will be near 90 degrees Thursday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees Friday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees Saturday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees Sunday.

Here are the record highs for this week.

Expect near record heat this week.