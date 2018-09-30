× Three men killed during violent weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the city’s 118th homicide this year after three deadly shootings happened within a few hours on Saturday. Three men were killed.

IMPD says those men are three of nine people who were shot between midnight Saturday and early Sunday morning.

On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Penrith Drive on the report of two men arguing. When they arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot as a result of the disturbance.

Then around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th and North High School Road, police were dispatched to a call of shots fired. Police say a car pulled up to a white SUV, and the suspects inside the car began shooting at the SUV. The victim was dead when police arrived.

On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., police were called to a person shot on the 4200 block of Burkhart Drive. That’s near South Meridian Street and I-465. Metro Police confirms the victim was a man in his early 30’s.

Russell Adams lives a few houses down from where the shooting on the east side happened on Saturday. He said it is the first shooting in his neighborhood in five months.

“The driver was yelling, throwing body language everywhere,” he said.

Adams sits on his patio day and night listening to scanner traffic. He has become the neighborhood’s watchdog.

“Maybe I can stop something before it escalates,” said Adams.

Stop the Violence Indianapolis is trying to do its part by keeping kids on the right track. Beatrice Beverly and her husband started the program 13 years ago. Stop the Violence Indianapolis was created to help others through education and a broader awareness of positive alternatives to reduce gun violence, gang violence, and domestic violence within the city of Indianapolis.

“I am heartbroken and I am numb but I just keep pushing through because if I become numb and don’t do anything, it worsens,” she said.

They offer a number of programs, like life coaching and financial literacy. She said they strive to give kids who face challenges at home a sense of hope.

“It really is as simple as showing you care and building a relationship so that they trust you,” Beverly said.

They help 250-500 kids a year. Beverly believes none of the kids they have helped have died because of gun violence.