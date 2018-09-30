× Off-road vehicle crash claims one life in Putnam County

FILLMORE, Ind. — A 20-year-old man from Warren, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene of an off-road vehicle crash in Fillmore, Indiana, early Sunday.

According to responding Indiana Conservation Officers, Hayden Salapek was unresponsive and lying in the roadway after being ejected from the driver’s seat of a Polaris Razor near Heritage Lake Campground. A 27-year-old from Fillmore was also injured in the accident and was transported to the hospital with complaints of back pain by friends.

A helicopter transport was initially dispatched to airlift the victims, but was later disregarded.

Neither victim was wearing a helmet during the crash, though the survivor was reported to have been wearing the factory installed safety harness, officers said.

Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating the incident and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. No foul play is suspected at this time, but alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor.