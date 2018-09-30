Northern Indiana exhibit tied to Domestic Violence Awareness month

ELKHART, Ind. — A northern Indiana city is kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a free exhibition of art focused on empowerment.

The exhibit is called “SHOUT IT ART! Voices & Visions of Survivorship and Empowerment.” It opens Oct. 7 at the Elkhart Art League .

The show will feature works that capture expressions of empowerment from individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, bias, discrimination and exploitation.

Featured artists include Rebel Noire, John Homan, Jake Webster and Lori Caskey-Sigety.

Organizers say domestic violence victims and agencies and individuals working in human services also will present their work. Elkhart County prosecutor Vicki Becker is expected to discuss domestic violence at the exhibit’s opening.

