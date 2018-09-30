IN Focus: Lugar won’t make Senate race endorsement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Republican Sen. Richard Lugar won’t endorse either candidate in Indiana’s U.S. Senate race, a seat he once held for more than three decades.

“I believe at this point they deserve to have their own campaign,” Lugar said in an interview Tuesday. “I’m not part of the campaign. I’m not a candidate. I’m not trying to enforce points of view, and I’m afraid it would be misinterpreted.”

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly succeeded Lugar in 2012 after beating Richard Mourdock who defeated Lugar in a hard-fought Republican primary.

Donnelly, campaigning for his second term in the U.S. Senate, is being challenged by Republican businessman Mike Braun.

“Two able candidates who are running pretty good campaigns,” said Lugar, who was in Indianapolis to receive an honor from the Rotary Club of Indianapolis and Gleaners Food Bank.

Both organizations were kicking off this year’s Indy Do Day.

Lugar spoke about his work at The Lugar Center to encourage and grade lawmakers on their bipartisan efforts in Congress.