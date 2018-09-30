Hurricane Rosa off Mexico could bring flooding, rip currents in US

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neiborhood security patrol help to rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Hurricane Rosa is spinning toward the Baja Peninsula Sunday as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Rosa is expected to make landfall Monday as a tropical storm then continue moving northeast, soaking the southwestern US.

High surf up to 10 feet and rip currents will begin along southern California coast today. The potentially dangerous conditions are expected to last through Monday. Some 12- to 15-foot waves are possible on south-facing shores.

More than 10 million people are under flash flood watches at the US-Mexico border along California and Arizona, and north through Utah.

Rain is expected to begin Sunday afternoon in southeastern California and Arizona, where 2-4 inches is likely to fall. Some areas could get up to six inches.

All that rain can lead to life-threatening flash flooding in the deserts, forecasters said.

