Colts lose overtime thriller 37-34 on Vinatieri’s record-breaking day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The Colts could not make Adam Vinatieri’s record breaking day special, losing an overtime thriller to Houston 37-34.

With two seconds left in the first half, Adam Vinatieri became the all-time NFL leader in field goals made with 566. He passed Ben Davis grad Morten Andersen.

The Colts decided to go for it late in overtime and failed to convert. It set up a Houston game-winning field goal as time expired.

They face New England on the road this Thursday night at 8:20 p.m.