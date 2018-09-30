City leaders host Youth Summit, giving a voice to teens on community violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As community violence continues to plague Indy's streets, city officials are looking everywhere for answers. Saturday morning, youth crime reduction leaders put their thinking caps down, and chose to listen to Indianapolis teens.

The city's Youth Summit is a panel and discussion that allows teenagers the chance to tell the city what they see and hear. It also gives the city a chance to learn what may, or may not solve the problem. Indy is investing $3 million in neighborhood-based violence prevention efforts.

City leaders said they often tell kids what to do, rather than listen to what they need.

“The younger we can start with helping with thought processes and making good decisions, they can avoid what older have done," said

Shonna Majors, Director of Community Violence Reduction.

The city is hoping to expand this summit into what they are calling "School Tours". It will bring a similar discussion to Indianapolis schools that will allow for further perspective.