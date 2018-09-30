Calendar says October but it will feel like July

The heat will be on this week, especially by early October standards.

Upper-level high pressure is projected to develop south of Indiana mid-week, moving to the east coast by the weekend and early the following week. A cold front is expected to move in to the area Tuesday. That will bring a chance for a few scattered showers/thunderstorms. The front is currently projected to never fully move through central Indiana. It should lift north of the area Wednesday before coming back in to the area Thursday. Friday morning the front will lift back to the north as warm front allowing warmer, humid air to return on southerly/southwesterly winds.

The normal high temperature today (Sunday) is 72°. October 1st’s normal high temperature drops another degree to 71°. By the end of next weekend the normal high temperature is 69°.

While medium to long range computer models are having troubles projecting temperatures this warm in early October, confidence is growing in temperatures running 12° to 18° above normal mid-week through the weekend.

RECORD WATCH:

We will be keeping an eye on records later this week. While I don’t think we will break many record high temperatures, we could come close.

October 3: 90° (1954)

October 4: 90° (1951)

October 5: 87° ( 2007, 1922, 1897, 1884)

October 6: 89° (2007)

The “low hanging fruit” is this Thursday where the record high temperature is 87°. Currently, I am forecasting a high of 86° but think 87° is possible. It will depend on how much cloud cover is left over from a few morning showers and a warm front lifting northeast across the state. If the front lifts northeast quicker than currently forecast, 87° is a possibility.

Saturday could come close to a record as well. As of tonight, it looks like highs in the upper 80°s with dew points in the low 70°s – very high by October levels – which would take the heat index in to the low 90°s.

The heat index may peak near, or slightly above, 90° Wednesday through Sunday if our forecast verifies. You can see the peak heat index forecast in the 7-day forecast graphic below. It is marked by a HX:

Of note, Indianapolis has only experienced one day where the heat index has reached 90° from October 1 through the end of the year (since 1942). That was October 4, 1951. The heat index reached 90.9° F at 2pm and 91.6° at 3pm that day.