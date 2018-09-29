Shooting on the northwest side leaves man dead

Posted 7:37 pm, September 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:44PM, September 29, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man has died after a shooting on the city’s northwest side this evening.

Police were dispatched to a call of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th and North High School Road. Police say a car pulled up to a white SUV, and the suspects inside the car began shooting at the SUV. The victim was dead when police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as police release more details. Call homicide at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you have information.

