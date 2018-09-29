Retired psychologist loses license in Larry Nassar scandal

Posted 3:57 pm, September 29, 2018, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A retired psychologist has agreed to give up his license after being accused of failing to report assault allegations against Larry Nassar back in 2004.

Michigan regulators said Friday that 79-year-old Gary Stollak didn’t contest the allegation that he violated state law by failing to report abuse of a minor. Stollak was a psychologist and counselor at Michigan State University.

A woman says she was molested by Nassar when she was a girl during family visits to his Lansing-area home. She says she told Stollak about the abuse, but Nassar denied it and no police report was made.

Stollak has said he doesn’t remember the 2004 event because of a stroke. Nassar’s victims say it’s an example of how people in authority missed chances to stop him.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.