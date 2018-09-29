Notre Dame set to shut down campus coal plant next year

Posted 12:25 pm, September 29, 2018, by

A general view of the "Golden Dome" on the campus of Notre Dame University before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 19, 2013 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame says its plan to stop burning coal on campus is at least a year ahead of schedule.

The school’s dwindling coal stockpile is now projected to be gone by mid-2019, more than 12 months ahead of the university’s target date.

University utilities director Paul Kempf tells the South Bend Tribune that the school is using up the last of its coal inventory. Notre Dame is replacing its coal-fired plant with two natural gas turbines. It also plans new hydroelectric and thermal energy plants, solar arrays and a new campus geothermal system.

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins announced in 2015 a target of cutting the school’s carbon use by at least half by 2030.

Kempf says carbon use has already declined by 32 percent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.